Marston Hefner, son of late Playboy magazine founder, welcomes second child

Marston Hefner, the son of the Playboy magazine founder, celebrated the birth of his second child with his wife.

Marston Hefner, the son of the late Playboy magazine founder and publisher Hugh Hefner, announced the arrival of his second child in a social media post.

The younger Hefner, 36, and his wife, Anna Lambropoulos Hefner, 36, have welcomed a daughter, according to an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Life is forever changed,” Hefner wrote in the caption of the post. “I can already feel space enter into my life where before there was activity, and knowing me, I will cling to building my career and finishing the novel, all the while furiously loving my new daughter.

“She will be everything soon enough. As I navigate this, I find myself grateful to have you all with (me) as I go along the way.”

Photographs include a black-and-white photograph of Marston Hefner cradling the infant girl, along with his wife introducing the baby to the couple’s first child, 3-year-old Forrest, People reported.

Another photograph showed big brother holding his baby sister, according to the magazine.

Hugh Hefner’s Son Marston and Wife Anna Welcome Baby No. 2, a Girl: ‘Life Is Forever Changed’ https://t.co/m9j1nW416C — People (@people) August 10, 2026

Hugh Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91.

Marston Hefner and his wife previously told People that they planned to “screw the conventional” in their approach to parenting.

“I grew up having the least conventional relationship with the world and I feel really grateful,” Marston Hefner told the magazine. “I enjoy my life. I feel really grateful for the life that my dad gave me.”

Anna Lambropoulos Hefner added that she had “very untraditional parents”

“Our parents were very free-thinking and really encouraged that in us,” she said.

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