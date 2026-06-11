Man convicted of killing veteran after shooting into wrong apartment

DeAngelo Merrill was convicted of reckless manslaughter for the 2021 shooting death of a retired veteran.

MOBILE, Ala. — A South Alabama man was convicted of manslaughter on Wednesday for going to the wrong residence and fatally shooting a 74-year-old retired veteran in 2021.

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According to a news release from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, DeAngelo Demetrius Merrill was found guilty of reckless manslaughter, first-degree burglary and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

The jury deliberated for 20 hours before reaching its verdict, WALA reported. Merrill had originally been charged with murder, but the jury decided on the lesser charge, prosecutors said.

Merrill had been accused of fatally shooting James Jones on June 29, 2021, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to prosecutors, Merrill kicked the door down at an apartment he believed belonged to Henry Stephenson and opened fire, AL.com reported.

Prosecutors said that Merrill had blamed Stephenson for the death of Breonte Coleman. But instead of going to Stephenson’s apartment, Merrill went to the wrong place and forced his way into Jones’ residence before shooting him.

Investigators said that both men lived in the same apartment building, but Merrill kicked in the wrong door, WALA reported.

Prosecutors said that Jones had no involvement in Coleman’s death.

In a statement, Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said that Jones died because Merrill “chose to take the law into his own hands.”

“Merrill acted on anger and retaliation, forcing his way into a home where he had no right to be and killing a man who had done nothing wrong,” Blackwood said. “No disagreement, grievance, or desire for revenge justifies this kind of violence.

“Today’s verdict brings accountability for Mr. Jones’ death and closes a painful chapter for his family.”

Defense attorney Chalea Tisdale reiterated her belief that prosecutors failed to prove their case.

“We’re disappointed. We didn’t feel like the case was made by the state,” Tisdale told WALA. “I appreciate the jury. They worked hard and deliberated for a long time.

“I can disagree with it, but I respect it.”

Tisdale added that Merrill will appeal the case.

Merrill will be sentenced on July 21, prosecutors said. Because Merrill has previously been convicted of a felony, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for the burglary charge and up to life in prison on the manslaughter conviction, WALA reported.

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