Man accused of stealing cigarettes from gas station tells deputies ‘I’m God’

Tyler Voisard was arrested by deputies on March 4.

A Florida man accused of stealing two packs of cigarettes from a convenience store while “stoned to the gills with mushrooms” allegedly told deputies that “he was God” before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Tyler Voisard, of Davenport, was arrested shortly after turning 18 on March 4.

Voisard was charged with burglary of an occupied structure, resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine, petit theft, introducing contraband to a detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence, online booking records show.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Voisard entered a 7-Eleven in Davenport and stole two packs of cigarettes, WFLA reported.

Judd said Voisard was “stoned to the gills on mushrooms.”

“You know how we know that? He told us,” Judd said in a video posted on Facebook.

Judd said the cost of the cigarettes Voisard allegedly stole was $19.62.

“Still one more reason why you shouldn’t smoke,” Judd said. “You could have a whole lot more money.”

When deputies arrived at the convenience store, they discovered Voisard standing in front of it, WFLA reported.

Judd said that when deputies approached the suspect, Voisard allegedly said, “I’m God, and I’m leaving here in two seconds.”

“He took off running,” Judd said in the video. “You know, God didn’t run from anybody, but if you’re messed up on mushrooms, I can see why you would think you were God.”

When Voisard arrived at the Polk County Jail, deputies said he had methamphetamine in his right sock.

Judd said the suspect attempted to hide it.

“Did I tell you all this happened, and we arrested him on his birthday?” Judd said. “Happy birthday, Tyler.”

Voisard remains in the Polk County Jail, online records show.

© 2025 Cox Media Group