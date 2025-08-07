‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Erica Banks arrested

Erica Banks performing
Erica Banks FILE PHOTO: Erica Banks performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity at Amplified Night Club on June 18, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. Banks was arrested after a gun, which came back stolen was allegedly found in her bag. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) (Omar Vega/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Erica Banks was arrested at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport after officials found a stolen gun in one of her bags.

Read more trending news

WSB reported that Banks, whose real name is Erica Scharmane Breaux, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

The arrest warrant said she was flying from Atlanta to Houston on a Delta flight on Wednesday. The gun was allegedly found inside her Louis Vuitton purse and when the weapon was examined, it came back as stolen from Greenville, South Carolina.

More from WSB-TV

Banks was booked into jail at 9:50 p.m. and was released about an hour later, WSB reported.

Her lawyer, Jackie Patterson, released a statement which said, “It is our contention that when she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen. So she is not guilty of any offense. And once we get to court on this case my job is to make sure this never becomes a part of her criminal history and to have these charges dismissed.”

Banks appeared on Season 11 of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and was known for her 2021 single “Buss It.”

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!