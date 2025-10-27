Louvre theft: Two arrested, search for others continues

FILE PHOTO: French Police officers seal off the area of The Louvre Museum on October 19, 2025 in Paris, France. France's Culture Minister, Rachida Dati, announced the closure of the world-famous art museum on X due to the robbery taking place just after the Louvre opened to the public. It is being reported that millions of pound with of historic jewellery belonging to Napoleon and Empress Josephine has been stolen. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

PARIS — Officials in France have arrested two people in connection with the heist at the Louvre Museum, a week after police said they got away with historic crown jewels.

The men were arrested on Saturday evening, The Associated Press reported. One of them was trying to leave from Charles de Gaulle Airport for Algeria, The Associated Press reported.

The other was said to have plans to go to Mali, the BBC reported.

The men, both in their 30s, were known to police.

One of the men was identified via DNA samples collected at the scene of the heist.

Police did not say if they had recovered any of the missing jewels, which included tiaras, necklaces and earrings from the 1800s, worth more than $100 million, The New York Times reported.

Experts said that the items stolen will likely be taken apart to be sold and the metal melted down.

The items were taken in a matter of minutes after four men, who posed as workers at the legendary museum, used a truck-mounted lift to get to the second floor. They broke a window and entered the Apollo Gallery. They then cut through reinforced glass and grabbed the jewels before escaping on motor scooters.

©2025 Cox Media Group