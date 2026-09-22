‘Looksmaxxer’ influencer Clavicular accused of rape

File photo. Clavicular, a Miami-based influencer and streamer, is facing rape and other charges in Massachusetts.

Clavicular, the “looksmaxxing” influencer and streamer, is accused of rape in Massachusetts, according to online court records. The online personality, whose real name is Braden Peters, has denied the charges.

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According to Massachusetts court records reviewed by CBS News, Peters, 20, has been charged with one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and one count of procuring liquor for someone under 21 years old.

The charges were filed on Sept. 8 in a Cape Cod courthouse, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The alleged offenses occurred on May 23, 2025, the entertainment news outlet reported. He will be arraigned on Oct. 14.

[ ‘Looksmaxxer’ influencer Clavicular speaks out after being hospitalized for overdose ]

The rape and drugging charges are felonies, while the liqour charge is a misdemeanor, CBS News reported.

Peters is not currently in custody, according to Variety.

The Bulwark was the first outlet to report on the alleged charges.

A list of charges filed on Sept. 8 show that the 20-year-old, whose real name is Braden Peters, faces one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse and one count of procuring liquor for someone under 21 years of age. The alleged offenses occurred on May 23, 2025, and an arraignment is set for Oct. 14. Clavicular is not currently in custody.

Clavicular’s representative, Mitchell Jackson, said in a statement to NBC News: “Braden Peters has not been physically served. As usual, The Bulwark is exaggerating.”

Peters was hospitalized in Miami in April after suffering an overdose as he was streaming on Kick. He was with two other influencers in a Miami-area mall when he apparently collapsed, People reported.

Clavicular belongs to the Looksmaxxer online community that holds male attractiveness as the key to worldly achievement, the New York Times reported.

The trend includes healthy grooming but also employs practices such as using a hammer to enhance features by smashing facial bones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clavicular has favored the practice.

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