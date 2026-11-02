Lindsay Clancy returns to court after mistrial

FILE PHOTO: Lindsay Clancy attends a status hearing for her case at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on September 29, 2026. Lindsay Clancy is appearing in court again after the judge declared a mistrial on September 4 because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Clancy is accused of killing her three children. (Photo by Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Lindsay Clancy, the woman who was accused of killing her three children, was back in court after her first trial ended in a mistrial.

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Prosecutors, according to Boston25News, are requesting that the judge block the push by Clancy’s legal team to prevent another trial. Her attorneys are citing double jeopardy.

But the prosecution team said they are trying to seek justice in the deaths of her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan.

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The children were killed in the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023. Clancy admitted to killing them, but said she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was overmedicated at the time.

She is being held at a state-run psychiatric hospital.

Prosecutors said the mistrial was proper after jurors said twice that they were deadlocked. Prosecutors had not said if they would try her for a second time. CNN also said there could be a plea deal.

A single juror said he believed Clancy was guilty, leading to the September mistrial. The other 11 jurors were prepared to rule not guilty because they believed Clancy lacked criminal responsibility.

Judge William Sullivan rejected several defense motions, but as of Monday morning, the double jeopardy and other issues are still being decided.

The judge did not rule on the motion to dismiss, but said he would take it under advisement and decide as soon as possible, The Associated Press reported.

If there is another trial and if she is found guilty, she could be sentenced to life in prison. If she is determined to not be criminally responsible, she could be committed to a psychiatric hospital.

She has been in Tewksbury Hospital since shortly after her children’s deaths and is partially paralyzed from a suicide attempt.

The judge did not rule on the motion to dismiss, but said he would take it under advisement and would make a decision as soon as possible, The Associated Press reported.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

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