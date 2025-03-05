‘Like chasing cotton candy’: Police rescue pink poodle from icy river

Members of the Garfield Police Department pose with Molly, a pink-dyed poodle who eluded her owner and jumped into an icy river.

GARFIELD, New Jersey — First responders in New Jersey had their hands full on Monday as they attempted to rescue a pink poodle who went for a swim in an icy river, authorities said.

Police in Garfield received a call at about 4:15 p.m. ET. Molly, a 7-pound, pink-dyed dog, wiggled free from her leash, ran across a busy highway to the banks of the Passaic River, WABC reported. Rescuers said the dog was fast, and trying to corral her was like “chasing cotton candy.”

The Garfield Police Department shared the episode in an Instagram post.

As officers approached the dog at about 5:12 p.m., Molly jumped into the icy waters of the river and began swimming toward the city of Clifton, police said. Officers watched as Molly swam to a small island located in the river between Garfield and Clifton.

After nearly 90 minutes of pursuit, a firefighter from Clifton found Molly, who was cold but otherwise unharmed, on the island, WNYW reported.

“We were preparing for the worst but we were so hopeful for a positive outcome,” one rescuer told WABC.

“With the assistance of the Clifton Animal Control, the determined poodle was safely returned to the Garfield side of the river and was reunited with her relieved owner,” the Garfield Police Department wrote on Instagram.

The dog’s owner, Sandra Caltradrone, was grateful her pet was returned safely. The dog’s bright pink color was a key element in finding Molly as darkness descended.

“The color did help, it’s a plant-based vegan pet dye,” she told WABC. “A huge thank you to the Garfield police station, the rescue team that went beyond.”

