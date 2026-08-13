Lana Del Rey’s ‘National Anthem’ mistakenly played before high school football game

The singer's 2012 work, "National Anthem," began to play before a high school game in Hawaii.

WAIPAHU, Hawaii — Right idea, wrong song.

The crowd at a high school game in Hawaii stood for the national anthem last week, but instead of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” they were treated to a Lana Del Rey song.

You guessed it -- it was “National Anthem.”

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The confusing, but humorous moment at Waipahu High School on the island of Oahu was captured in a TikTok video that was posted on Aug. 7, “Today” reported.

As the crowd rose, the speakers blared the tune from the 11-time Grammy Award nominee’s 2012 album, “Born to Die.”

“What’s happening? This is Lana Del Rey,” the person recording the video says while breaking into a laugh.

“Totally wrong song,” her friend says.

“What is going on?” the person recording the video asks.

At that point, the public address announcer in the football stadium press box breaks in.

“DJ? Can we have the national anthem, please?” he says, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Waipahu High School Principal Zachary Sheets told NBC News in a statement that the disc jockey “experienced technical difficulties playing the songs.”

“Thankfully, our stadium announcer improvised quickly and led our crowd with a cappella versions of the national anthem and ‘Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī,’” he said.

There were no glitches on the field.

The Waipahu Marauders took a 40–17 against the defending state champion Campbell Sabers, “Today” reported. The team won the Cane Knife for the first time in 22 years.

Here is Lana Del Rey’s official music video for “National Anthem.” Oh, say, can you hear ...

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