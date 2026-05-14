Lainey Wilson, Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges wed

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Lainey Wilson attend the Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool Nashville Special Screening on April 15, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple tied the knot on May 10. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Netflix)

Country music superstar Lainey Wilson has had a fairytale wedding to her ex-NFL player fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

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cave’s Vogue reported.

She said that after the pair had dinner, they went to a honkytonk that first night.

“We went to a spot on the water in Nashville called Moby Dicky’s, and then we went to Silverado’s,” the Grammy winner told Vogue for the feature story, which shared shots of the wedding.

She said, “We’ve been pretty inseparable since.”

They went public at the 2023 ACM Awards, People magazine reported.

The couple cemented their love in a wedding ceremony on May 10.

“Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave,” Wilson said. “Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”

The cave’s property even featured a waterfall that flowed behind the altar. It was what made them decide to tie the knot there.

Wilson and Hodges announced their engagement on Instagram in February 2025, according to People magazine.

The post was captioned “4x4xU forever,” referring to the track on her “Whirlwind” album.

She said he popped the question with a cowboy-hat-shaped ring box.

“Man, I tell you what, trying to wrangle me in is, it’s a lot,” she told People. “But I will say even the hat box situation, he proposed to me with the little hat box, and so just being able to do that and also at the same time be celebrating our engagement and our love, it feels good.”

Hodges played one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a Black and Gold quarterback in 2019, according to the NFL. He is now a realtor, according to People.

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