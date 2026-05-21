Kyle Busch hospitalized with ‘severe illness,’ will miss Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was hospitalized with a “severe illness” and will not compete in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the driver’s family said on Thursday.

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Busch, 41, who has won 63 races on NASCAR’s main circuit and 234 across its three series, had also been scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the speedway.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the Busch family said in a statement posted on social media. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

Details about Busch’s illness were not disclosed. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion willnot compete in a race for the first time since 2015, USA Today reported.

Statement Regarding Kyle Busch from the Busch Family:



“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for… — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 21, 2026

Richard Childress Racing announced that Austin Hill, who drives the No. 21 for RCR in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, will step in for Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet for Sunday’s 600-mile race.

“Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” Richard Childress Racing said in a statement. ”Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them. Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him. We’re thankful to Austin… — RCR (@RCRracing) May 21, 2026

Busch’s last victory on the main NASCAR circuit came in 2023, his first year with RCR.

The Las Vegas native won Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, ESPN reported.

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