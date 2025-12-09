Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau are ‘Instagram official’
ByBob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
In the age of social media, when does a relationship really become official?
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have not commented publicly about rumors of a budding romance over the past five months, but on Dec. 6, the singer posted videos and photographs on Instagram of herself and Canada’s former prime minister getting cozy while touring Japan. That qualifies the couple as “Instagram official,” according to multiple news outlets.
Perry, 41, posted a short video of her sitting with Trudeau while sampling uni — the reproductive organs of spiny sea urchins that are considered a delicacy — while she was in Japan as part of her Lifetimes Tour. She performed in Tokyo on Wednesday to promote her 2024 album, “143.”
Last week, Fumio Kishida, the former prime minister of Japan, shared a photo on social media that included himself; his wife, Yuko Kishida; Trudeau; and Perry. The translation of Kishida’s photo caption referred to Perry as Trudeau’s “partner.”
Trudeau responded to the photo on X, reposting, “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.”
“Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone,” Trudeau also wrote.
Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST