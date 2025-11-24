Judge dismisses cases against James Comey, Letitia James

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A judge has dismissed the cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the cases against Comey and James on Monday.

Comey and James had said Lindsey Halligan’s appointment as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was not done correctly, The Associated Press reported.

Halligan was appointed by Attorney General Pam Bondi at President Donald Trump’s urging days before Comey’s indictment was filed.

Currie agreed that Halligan’s appointment was not valid.

"As explained below, I agree with Mr. Comey that the Attorney General’s attempt to install Ms. Halligan as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia was invalid. And because Ms. Halligan had no lawful authority to present the indictment, I will grant Mr. Comey’s motion and dismiss the indictment without prejudice," Currie wrote in the opinion.

Read the entire opinion here or below:

