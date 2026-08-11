Jon Hamm, wife Anna Osceola are expecting: reports

FILE PHOTO: Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Focus Feature's "Lorne" at The Commons, Universal Studios on April 14, 2026 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Jon Hamm is going to be a first-time dad at the age of 55.

[ Read more trending news ]

He and his wife, Anna Osceola, are expecting their first baby together, People magazine and other outlets reported.

The Daily Mail broke the news, sharing a photo of the couple on a beach, with Osceola wearing a bikini, showing what they said is a baby bump.

The couple met on the set of “Mad Men” during the series finale in 2015. She was a receptionist named Clementine. He was Don Draper from 2007 until the end of the show, US Weekly reported. They now appear on “Your Friends & Neighbors.”

“It was great to have my wife, Anna, come in and be a part of it,” Hamm told People. “It’s fun to go to work together. We get to bring the dog in as well sometimes, so that’s nice. We save money on dog sitting.”

They were romantically linked two years after meeting, but it was confirmed in 2020 that they were a couple.

Hamm told Howard Stern in 2022 that he was “very settled and comfortable” with his then-girlfriend, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“[I’m] really thinking about all that stuff,” he said during the interview. “That’s made the relationship that I’m in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness.”

Hamm had said that he didn’t plan on getting married before proposing to Osceola, citing his parents’ short marriage. He had been with Jennifer Westfeldt for 18 years before breaking up in 2015, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Obviously, my parents were not married long, so I don’t have a model to look at and go, ‘Oh, this is how one finds happiness.’ I just knew at a certain point I wanted to be with this person. But when I proposed, I was terrified. I was like, ‘What am I doing?’” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024.

When the subject turned to children, he noted the age difference.

“I hope it turns into kids. It’s not lost on me that I’m 53,” he said. “I will be the old dad, but so it goes. It could be a good thing. We’ll see.”

©2026 Cox Media Group