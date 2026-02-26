John Wheeler, ‘Star Trek’ actor who starred in memorable McDonald’s ad, dies at 95

The character actor, who played a memorable role in "Star Trek" and also appeared in a famous McDonald's ad, died Feb. 6. He was 95.

Character actor John Wheeler, who had a guest star appearance as Ambassador Gav in a 1967 episode of “Star Trek” and starred in a memorable McDonald’s commercial, died Feb. 6, his daughter said. He was 95.

Wheeler died at his home in Claremont, California, his daughter, Johanna Wheeler, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Wheeler appeared in five Broadway musicals, the entertainment news website reported. He also sang with the New York City Opera and appeared at the 1958 World’s Fair in Brussels, Belgium.

In the “Star Trek” episode “Journey to Babel,” Wheeler, who was wearing heavy latex makeup, made his onscreen debut with fought with the Vulcan Sarek, played by Mark Lenard, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to IMDb.com, Wheeler played general store owner Mr. Rhuebottom in four episodes of “The Dukes of Hazzard” in 1982. He also played William Frawley on the 1991 television movie, “Lucy & Desi: Before the Laughter.”

In 1971, Wheeler displayed his singing abilities in a McDonald’s commercial. The musical “Grab a Bucket and Mop” showed Wheeler in a white shirt and tie as he played the role of manager at the fast-food restaurant.

He showed off his strong tenor as he performed with John Amos, Robert Ridgely and other actors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wheeler can be seen front and center in several scenes, including the final sing-and-dance routine outside of the restaurant.

Johnnie Lee Wheeler Jr. was born on June 20, 1930, in Corsicana, Texas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He attended TCU and graduated from the University of the Pacific in 1952 with a degree in music, according to IMDb.com.

At the 1958 World’s Fair, Wheeler performed in the musical “Wonderful Town.” He also sang backup on the Grammy Award-winning Belafonte Singers, and the DeCormier Singers.

Wheeler performed on Broadway in “The Happiest Girl in the World” (1961), “Kean” (1962), “Café Crown” (1964), “I Had a Ball” (1964) and “Sweet Charity” (1966).

Wheeler was a character actors in many television and film productions.

On television, he appeared in episodes of “The Odd Couple,” “Green Acres,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Then Came Bronson,” “Mannix,” “Bonanza,” “Gunsmoke,” “Happy Days,” “Here’s Lucy,” “Night Court” and “The Golden Girls,” according to IMDb.com.

On film, his résumé included “Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here,” “Support Your Local Gunfighter,” “Mame,” “The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again” and “Apollo 13.”

