Joe Biden’s cancer has spread Hunter Biden says

FILE PHOTO: Former President Joe Biden speaks to a crowd during a fundraising event with the South Carolina Democratic Party at the Columbia Museum of Art on February 27, 2026 in Columbia, South Carolina. The event marked the sixth anniversary of Biden's presidential primary win in the early voting state of South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden sat down with the BBC and shared that his father’s cancer has spread. Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which, according to his son, spread to other parts of his body.

[ Read more trending news ]

Hunter Biden was emotional in the interview, and told the BBC that the disease is causing his 83-year-old father pain, but is still able to speak out on issues, The Associated Press reported.

“The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further,” the younger Biden said. “It’s very painful and it’s very debilitating in many respects.”

The former president announced his diagnosis in May 2025, less than four months after leaving the White House.

But while prostate cancer is typically a slow-moving disease, once it does metastasize to the bones, it cannot be cured, experts say, according to The New York Times.

Former first lady Jill Biden said earlier, “He will forever live with cancer. It’s constant. It’s daily. And I think it’s challenging.”

Hunter Biden said the illness has been tough for the whole family.

“It’s really sad to watch,” he told the BBC. “The only thing that I’d say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it’s not good.”

Joe Biden had undergone surgery last year to remove skin cancer lesions and had a round of radiation therapy, The New York Times reported.

The interview with the BBC did not just focus on the former president’s health but also the pardon he signed for his son.

Paddy O’Connell asked Hunter Biden if he thought his father “went too far” with the full and unconditional pardon the former president signed shortly before leaving office.

Hunter Biden said the pardon was “not fair” and that he was “the most privileged person in the world” because of it, The Washington Post reported.

“Was it good for our constitution? Was it good for the American people? Was it good for my dad’s legacy?” he asked. “No. On all counts.”

But he said he and his father did not speak about the pardon before it was issued, adding that he is “eternally grateful for it because I think Donald Trump has proven to be exactly who my dad thought he was going to be, as it relates to revenge and retribution,” the Post reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group