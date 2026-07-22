Jim Lindsey, who starred for Arkansas’ unbeaten 1964 squad, dies at 81

The versatile running back at Arkansas during its unbeaten 1964 season and for the Minnesota Vikings during seven years in the NFL died on July 19. He was 81.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jim Lindsey, a running back for the unbeaten 1964 University of Arkansas football team that claimed a share of the national title, and who later played seven seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, died on July 19. He was 81.

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According to his obituary, Lindsey, a resident of Fayetteville, died peacefully at his home after a lengthy illness.

His death comes more than a month after his Razorbacks teammate, wide receiver Bobby Crockett, died in Fayetteville.

Lindsey’s death was first reported by Whole Hog Sports and confirmed by Razorback Football on social media on Monday.

Lindsey was a three-year running back at Arkansas from 1963 to 1965, rushing for 1,177 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also a threat out of the backfield, catching 40 passes for 584 yards and four touchdowns.

We are saddened by the loss of Arkansas legend Jim Lindsey. He made Arkansas a better place in many ways. His friends and family are in our thoughts. pic.twitter.com/YNPkoEj9c7 — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) July 20, 2026

In 1964, the Razorbacks were recognized by the Football Writers Association of America as the NCAA national champions. Alabama was recognized as No. 1 by The Associated Press and United Press International polls.

Lindsey’s teammates on the 11-0 ’64 squad included future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The team won 22 consecutive games and back-to-back Southwest Conference titles while Lindsey was a team member.

Lindsey was drafted in the second round by the Vikings in the 1966 NFL draft and played in six games during his rookie season.

In 84 games with Minnesota, Lindsey rushed for 566 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 56 passes for 632 yards and four touchdowns.

“Jim Lindsey was one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever known,” Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton said in a statement. “Great football player, reliable, really good person and great business guy. There hasn’t been a better human being than Jim Lindsey. I love Jim Lindsey.”

The #Vikings are mourning the loss of former running back and five-time special teams captain Jim Lindsey.



📰: https://t.co/jSgaM71TLv pic.twitter.com/cdd6nGczHc — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 21, 2026

After retiring from football, Lindsey enjoyed a successful real estate career. He also ran for governor of Arkansas but lost in the primary to incumbent David Pryor.

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