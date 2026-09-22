James Sloyan, character actor who appeared in ‘The Sting,’ ‘Xanadu,’ dies at 85

The longtime character actor, who appeared in films and television including "The Sting," "Xanadu" and "Oh Madeline," died on July 22. He was 85.

James Sloyan, a character actor who appeared in “The Sting,” “Xanadu” and made several appearances in the “Star Trek” franchise, has died at the age of 85.

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The actor’s family announced his death over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. An obituary published by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday said that Sloyan died on July 22 at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

In addition to his movie roles, Sloyan starred opposite Madeline Kahn as her husband in the 1983-84 sitcom, “Oh Madeline.”

'80s Sitcom Star, Who Played Madeline Kahn's Husband, Dies at 85; James Sloyan Also Appeared in 'Star Trek' and 'Xanadu'



Read more: https://t.co/7sLL0TrVwR pic.twitter.com/HUMrozaeTw — Parade Magazine (@ParadeMagazine) September 21, 2026

In the 1973 film “The Sting,” Sloyan played Mottola, a numbers runner whose encounter with Robert Redford and James Earl Jones sets the elaborate con in motion, Parade reported.

In 1980’s “Xanadu,” Sloyan played Simpson, the demanding record boss of Sonny Malone (Michael Beck), according to the magazine.

Sloyan made five appearances across three “Star Trek” series. according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“On Star Trek: The Next Generation,” he played Romulan Admiral Alidar Jarok in the 1990 episode “The Defector” and Alexander Rozhenko, the adult son of Worf, in the 1994 episode “Firstborn,” Parade reported. He later portrayed Dr. Mora Pol in two episodes of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and appeared as Ma’Bor Jetrel on “Star Trek: Voyager.”

We are sad to hear that actor James Sloyan has died. He played 4 different characters on Star Trek: Admiral Alidar Jarok on Next Gen, Mora Pol on DS9, K'mtar/Alexander Rozhenko on Next Gen, and Ma'Bor Jetrel on Voyager.



Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/eBJeSzcV8Y — TrekMovie.com (@TrekMovie) September 21, 2026

According to his obituary, Sloyan was born in Indianapolis on Feb. 24, 1941. He graduated from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts and served three years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Huachuca, Arizona.

Sloyan made his Broadway debut in 1969’s “Indians,” and had lead roles in off-Broadway productions including “A Dream Out of Time,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He made his film debut in 1970’s “The Traveling Executioner” and also appeared in “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight” in 1971.

On television, Sloyan had guest roles on “The Doctors,” “The Streets of San Francisco,” “Kojak” and “Delvecchio” and then landed a regular role in 1977’s “Westside Medical,” the entertainment news website reported.

Sloyan also served as the voice of Toyota’s luxury brand Lexus in commercials for 18 years starting in 1989, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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