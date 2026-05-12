Idaho National Guard rescues injured hiker after avalanche

An injured hiker was rescued near Mount Borah in Idaho on Sunday.

Members of the Idaho National Guard rescued a hiker who was injured when he was caught in an avalanche on Sunday, authorities said.

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According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the hiker was caught near Mount Borah, whose summit is the highest in Idaho.

Search and rescue teams were deployed to the area at approximately 2:43 p.m. local time and requested assistance via helicopter, KTVB reported.

A helicopter from the Idaho National Guard, identified by the sheriff’s office as TALON96 out of Gowen Field, performed a hoist operation to extract the injured hiker from the side of the mountain, according to the television station.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crew performed a hoist operation and brought the hiker safely to a waiting ambulance.

The man sustained several injuries, and he was airlifted to an area hospital, East Idaho News reported.

“As the recreation season goes in to full swing, we would like to remind everyone to be prepared, travel in groups and carry a device such as a Garmin to help notify us in case things go wrong,” the sheriff’s office said. “Once again we are grateful to the Idaho National Guard and Life Flight Network for continuing to answer the call!"

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