‘I do not want to reconcile’: Brooklyn Beckham fires back at famous parents

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of soccer icon David Beckham and former Spice Girl-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, says he does not want to reconcile with his famous family.

The younger Beckham posted on Instagram Stories allegations that his parents tried to sabotage his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, even before the couple tied the knot in 2022, People magazine reported.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” Beckham wrote, according to ABC News. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he added.

He said David and Victoria Beckham “controlled narratives in the press” and “place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”

He claims that despite agreeing to design Peltz’s wedding gown, his mother changed her mind at the “eleventh hour.”

Victoria Beckham started her design house in 2008 and frequently shows her collections in London, New York and Paris during the cities’ fashion weeks, according to CNN.

Peltz wore a Valentino gown, CNN reported.

He also said Victoria Beckham made him sign away his rights to his name, and went as far as to call him “evil” over wedding seating issues.

The younger Beckham said that his mother “hijacked my first dance with my wife” and “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”

“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote.

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” he alleged.

Requests for comment made by CNN and ABC News to David and Victoria Beckham have not been returned.

©2026 Cox Media Group