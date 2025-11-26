Hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys meant for needy families stolen

FILE PHOTO: A truck filled with hundreds of donated turkeys for a food distribution event was stolen.

A box truck filled with turkeys for needy families was taken in California.

People working with the nonprofit U.R. Important Foundation were sorting food donations when someone climbed into the truck that had hundreds of donated frozen turkeys inside and drove away.

The team that had been working left the truck during a short break. When they returned, it was gone, KABC reported.

In all, 475 frozen turkeys and 61 vegan turkeys were taken, according to KCAL.

Foundation founder Alexxa Oliver said she and her children went to stores in the area trying to replace what was taken.

“We’re gonna get these, what we can afford, and go to a few other Walmarts,” she told KCAL.

An anonymous donor also pledged to help.

Oliver told KABC that they still went on with the food distribution.

However, the foundation said on Wednesday, “Within the past two days, we have been able to provide almost 200 turkeys to the families as well as the turkeys promised to other pantries and churches,” the foundation said on Nov. 26, according to USA Today. “The mission is almost complete, and thanks to God and the wonderful community support, all 500 families will be fed.”

