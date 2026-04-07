Human skull found during Easter egg hunt

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A family looking for Easter eggs made a disturbing discovery: a human skull.

The human remains were found at De Forest Park in Long Beach, police said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Along with the skull, a mandible was also found.

The bones were near a walking trail in the 50-acre park, south of Los Angeles.

KTLA said the small skull was partially buried.

It is not known how long the remains had been at the park, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The remains were taken to a forensic science center, and officials have not determined the gender or age of the bones.

“At first we saw the family there, doing like an Easter egg hunt, but they were freaking out a little bit,” witness Marc Zaldana told KCBS.

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