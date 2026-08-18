Human remains found near Nancy Guthrie’s home; sheriff says no connection

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Clarence W. Dupnik Pima County Sheriff Complex. The department said recently found human remains do not appear to be connected to the case of Nancy Guthrie. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Human remains have been found about 15 miles from the home of Nancy Guthrie, but the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said they don’t appear to be connected to her disappearance.

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The sheriff’s office said that there is no indication “at this time” that the remains are connected to her disappearance, and that they appeared to have been where they were found for a long time, CNN reported.

PCSD Search & Rescue deputies are responding to reports of human remains found in a desert area near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard. At this time, there is no indication they are connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. pic.twitter.com/RQFnm4YR9X — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 17, 2026

KGUN said the investigation is ongoing.

When asked for a comment by CNN about who found the remains and when they were found, the sheriff’s office declined to answer.

Guthrie, 84, was last seen on Jan. 31 and believed to have been kidnapped from her home. She did not have her cell phone or critical medications.

No official motive has been discovered, CNN reported.

Officials last month released the full ransom note and follow-up letter sent to her family, which claimed she had died.

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Her daughter, “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her mother’s recovery.

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