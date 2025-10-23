Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland coach Chauncey Billups arrested in gambling probe

Terry Rozier of the Miami Heat was arrested in connection with a federal gambling probe.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA star and coach Chauncey Billups were arrested on Thursday in connection with an FBI gambling-related probe, several media outlets reported.

Rozier, 31, a 10-year NBA veteran, was arrested early Thursday at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. The Heat lost Wednesday to the Orlando Magic, but Rozier did not play.

Billups, 49, who played in the NBA for seven teams during his 17-season career, has been the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers since the 2021-22 season. It was unclear where he was arrested, but the team played in Portland, Oregon, defeating Minnesota in its season-opener on Wednesday.

FBI director Kash Patel and other law enforcement officials were expected to provide more information at a news conference later Thursday.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is among six people charged Thursday with turning professional basketball into a criminal gambling operation by using inside information to place unlawful wagers, law enforcement sources have told @ABC News.



Read more: https://t.co/owuztpCF25 pic.twitter.com/eRj1LD7vwP — ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2025

Rozier played with the Charlotte Hornets for five seasons before coming to the Heat during the 2023-24 season.

Sportsbooks in multiple states flagged suspicious betting interest on Rozier’s statistics ahead of a March 23, 2023, game between the Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reported.

A surge of bets -- including 30 wagers in 46 minutes from a professional bettor totaling $13,759 -- came in on the under on Rozier’s points, rebounds and assists, causing sportsbooks to halt betting.

Rozier played just 10 minutes before he left the game, citing a foot injury.

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has been arrested by the FBI for alleged illegal gambling, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2025

© 2025 Cox Media Group