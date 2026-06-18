HBO Max offering 40% discount for annual plans

The limited-time offer runs through July 15.

HBO Max logo on iPhone display.
Discount: File photo. HBO Max announced a limited-time offer that will cut annual subscriptions by 40%. (ILYABURDUN/burdun - stock.adobe.com)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HBO Max is slashing its annual subscription rates for a limited time, offering a 40% discount for annual plans across all three of the streaming service’s tiers.

The offer will be in effect through July 15.

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The discounts come just in time for Season 3 of "House of the Dragon,“ which premieres on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sale means that the basic plan with ads will cost $78.99 for the first year; the regular price is $109.99 annually. The standard plan will be trimmed to $132.99 for the first year; the regular rate is $184.99 annually. The premium plan falls to $164.99 for the first year, dropping from $229.99.

There are a few catches. The first one is that subscribers must commit to a full year and pay in advance. Additonal taxes will be tacked on to the price.

When the yearlong subscription expires, it will revert to the prices before June 18, 2026. Subscribers will have the option at that time to continue or cancel the subscription.

According to the HBO Max web page, the offer is available through the website for new and returning customers with expired or canceled subscriptions. The offer is not available to consumers with active subscriptions.

The offer is also limited to subscribers in the United States.

Details can be found here.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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