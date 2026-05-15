Harvey Weinstein trial: Judge declares mistrial

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court for the retrial of his rape case on May 15, 2026, in New York City. Weinstein, the disgraced former Hollywood producer, was on trial for a third time by New York prosecutors in the sexual assault case of Jessica Mann. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The jury in the third Manhattan sex crimes trial against Harvey Weinstein became deadlocked, and the judge overseeing the case has declared a mistrial.

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“We, the jury, have concluded we cannot reach a unanimous decision,” the panel told Judge Curtis Farber earlier, NBC News reported.

He had told them to continue deliberating, but on Friday afternoon, the judge declared a mistrial.

Weinstein had already been convicted of sex crimes in other cases and is still jailed, but the latest event leaves the New York rape charge against him in limbo, The Associated Press explained.

The case focuses on the allegations by hairstylist and actress Jessica Mann, who said Weinstein raped her in 2013. The two had been in what the AP called a “frought relationship.”

An appeals court had overturned his 2020 conviction on Mann’s and another woman’s accusations. He was put on retrial last year, but deliberations broke down then over Mann’s allegations. That trial led to the one that was just declared a mistrial. He was charged with a count of rape in the third degree, the AP said.

Mann said she was willing for some encounters, but then she claimed he forced himself on her after she had said no repeatedly that day.

He said that the encounter was consensual.

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