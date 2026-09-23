Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in prison after sexual assault retrial

File photo. The Oscar-winning producer was sentenced in a Manhattan court on Wednesday.

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006.

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Weinstein, 74, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree criminal sexual act, appeared in the downtown Manhattan courtroom in a wheelchair, NBC News reported. His hands were handcuffed to his seat.

Weinstein faced up to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting Miriam Haley, a one-time television production assistant, at his Manhattan apartment in 2006.

According to The Associated Press, Weinberg has already served more than six years of his sentence as the case had bounced through the criminal justice system.

In a victim impact statement read aloud in the courtroom, Haley said Weinstein “abused his position and power,” causing a “devastating effect on my life and security.”

“It is a life sentence for me,” Haley said.

Weinstein also addressed the court, according to NBC News. He again denied the allegations against him while apologizing to “anyone I may have hurt by my actions.”

“I am not a perfect person,” he said, “but I am a person who has made mistakes.” He later added: “I am not a violent man.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

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