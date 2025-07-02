Halftime performer Red Panda falls off unicycle during WNBA Game

FILE PHOTO: Rong Niu, better known as the Red Panda, performs on her new unicycle that was provided by the Warriors after her old unicycle was stolen during halftime of the Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns at ORACLE Arena on October 22, 2018. Niu fell during a performance during the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship.

Halftime performer Rong Niu fell off her unicycle during a WNBA Game and had to be taken from the court by a wheelchair.

Niu, who performs under the name Red Panda, fell off the unicycle as she performed during the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game, ESPN reported. The Indiana Fever took on the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center.

She was on top of the single-wheeled bike when she tilted forward and lost her balance. The unicycle’s seat is about 8 feet off the ground, according to CBS News.

Niu hit the hardwood and grabbed her wrist, People magazine reported.

She tried to get up but was shaken, so she knelt on the court.

She was taken to a hospital for evaluation, ESPN reported.

From an acrobatic family and performing since the age of 7, Niu’s shows frequently have her balancing bowls and flipping them onto her head as she balances on the unicycle, Sports Illustrated reported.

The court had to be repaired as there was a dent in the wood, Fox News reported. The game was briefly delayed as the repairs were completed.

The Fever beat the Lynx 74-59.

