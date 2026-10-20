Graded trading cards worth more than $963K stolen from FedEx truck outside PSA office

File photo. Several pallets of graded trading cards were stolen from a FedEx truck last week, authorities said.

SANTA ANA, Calif. — More than 200 packages containing graded trading cards valued at more than $963,000 were swiped from a FedEx truck parked outside the California headquarters of grading company Professional Sports Authenticator last week, police said.

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According to the Santa Ana Police Department, two pallets with 100 packages each were taken from the truck on Oct. 13, while an additional 50 packages were also stolen, The Athletic reported.

The exact number of cards that were stolen was unclear.

A police spokesperson told Sports Collectors Daily and The Athletic in an emailed statement that a lock on the back of the FedEx truck had been removed.

🚨 Please Share 🚨 This is the current list of 383 serialized cards that were stolen from the Fedex truck carrying PSA packages. I will update as I receive more information https://t.co/28xbie5Dzg @SKYBCards @CardPurchaser @MindOfRusso https://t.co/nHmOOXsKod — Boston Card Hunter (@BosCardHunter) October 18, 2026

“Approximately two pallets were stolen, and a third pallet was disturbed,” the spokesperson said. “The pallets contained various trading cards, including, but not limited to, sports cards and Pokémon cards.

“The estimated value of the stolen cards at the time of the incident was $963,000. However, the exact value of the stolen items has not yet been determined, pending further investigation.”

The FedEx driver was away from the vehicle for between 60 and 90 minutes, according to The Athletic.

PSA just emailed me letting me know that FedEx STOLE my 104 card submission. Over $100,000 in cards just gone....💔💔💔 — SKY-B (@SKYBCards) October 17, 2026

One collector who goes by SkyBCards said his shipment is among those that are missing, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

In a video posted to YouTube on Monday, the collector said he had dropped off a 104-card submission at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Rosemont, Illinois, in late July. He added that he was notified earlier this month that his order had been completed.

The collector said he placed an insured value of $156,000 on the submission and paid $48.468 in grading fees, The Athletic reported.

He said he received a notice from PSA that the cards were being shipped to him via overnight FedEx, but he never received the cards.

Later in the week, he reported the missing package to PSA and then received an email informing him that his package was among those that were stolen in the burglary of a FedEx truck after leaving PSA’s facility, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

“These were 104 cards that I’ve accumulated over two years,” the collector said in the video. “There are many irreplaceable cards in here that I will never see again and honestly that’s what hurts the most, outside of obviously being absolutely financially destroyed here.”

In an email to customers affected by the thefts, PSA wrote that it “will evaluate our processes and procedures to determine any enhancements or education for shipping partners that may help prevent incidents like this in the future.”

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority, and we are working with local law enforcement in their investigation,” FedEx said in a statement, according to The Athletic.

“We are aware of a theft involving a third-party shipping vehicle carrying PSA-graded items,” PSA parent company Collectors wrote in a statement on its website on Monday. “We are working closely with law enforcement and the carrier as the investigation continues.”

Collectors added that certification numbers used to identify each card were deactivated for the stolen items, The Athletic reported. PSA said the company is arranging compensation for the stolen cards.

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