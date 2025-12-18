Google wraps up 2025 with ‘Year in Search’

FILE PHOTO: What was everyone in the U.S. searching for this year?

There is one thing almost everyone can say ... 2025 was a year.

For some, it was great; for others, not so much. But as the calendar comes to an end, it may all seem to be a blur.

Google has compiled all the searches that have been done and put together a more than three-minute video that shows people trying to reinvent or reset themselves.

There were sports moments and, of course, Taylor Swift, Labubus and “KPop Demon Hunters” with searches going up, up, up.

There were the tragedies: massive wildfires in California, deadly flooding in Texas and the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Google included historic moments such as the first American pope being selected.

It also broke down searches in the U.S.

The top 5 trending searches were:

Charlie Kirk KPop Demon Hunters Labubu iPhone 17 One Big Beautiful Bill Act

People searched for well, people:

Zohran Mamdani Tyler Robinson d4vd Erika Kirk Pope Leo XIV

And they looked for those we have lost this year:

Charlie Kirk Gene Hackman Ozzy Osbourne Anne Burrell Diane Keaton

But that is just the beginning of what people were using Google to look for. Other categories include news, entertainment, sports, internet trends, gaming, music, food and lifestyle. Click here to explore more.

