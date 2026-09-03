‘George Michael: The Faith Tour’ trailer released

George Michael
George Michael FILE PHOTO: Singer George Michael poses at the "George Michael: A Different Story" Photocall during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival on February 16, 2005, in Berlin, Germany. A concert film from his "Faith" tour will be released in December. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans of George Michael can hear his music once again, this time on the big screen.

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Crosswalk released the trailer for the concert film “George Michael: The Faith Tour,” which uses footage from his May 1988 Paris concerts.

The movie will be released in theaters on Dec. 11, almost a decade after the “Wham!” singer died at age 53, People magazine reported.

He was only 24 when it was hot and had been on tour supporting his first solo album, “Faith,” after being part of Wham!.

The movie, according to the synopsis, is “an electric concert film featuring recently rediscovered, never-before-seen footage of the global superstar at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during the European leg of the Faith Tour in 1988.”

It was shot on 14 35mm cameras and was directed by Andy Morahan and David Austin, according to Rolling Stone.

In the trailer, you can hear Michael explain faith and what it meant to him.

“I suppose what ‘faith’meant to me was that life was still gonna deliver,” he said in a clip.

The concert movie starts with a short film from Mary McCartney, called “Finding Faith,” that offers “an intimate introduction contextualizing the tour’s cultural significance,” according to People.

Along with the film, an 18-track live album of unreleased recordings from both Wham! and his solo career, recorded while on the tour.

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