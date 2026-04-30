Gas prices: National average hits $4.30 a gallon

FILE PHOTO: The price of gas continues to rise.

The price of gas is continuing to skyrocket, with the national average hitting $4.30 a gallon.

[ Read more trending news ]

A gallon of regular gas is the highest in California at $6.01, with the lowest found in Oklahoma at $3.70, AAA said.

A month ago, the average price of a gallon of regular was $3.99, while a year ago, it was $3.18.

The average cost for a gallon of premium gas is $5.15, while diesel is $5.49.

The record for the average gallon of regular was set on June 14, 2022, at $5.01, while the record for diesel was set on June 19, 2022, at $5.81.

©2026 Cox Media Group