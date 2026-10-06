Fugitive arrested in Florida found with handcuff key taped to underwear

He was wanted on fugitive warrants in Kentucky and Indiana when deputies arrested him last week in Florida.

DOVER, Fla. — A fugitive wanted in two states was discovered carrying a handcuff key taped to his underwear after he was arrested last week in west-central Florida, authorities said.

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According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Jonathan Beech Terry, 42, of Dover, was arrested on Oct. 1. In addition to fugitive warrants in Indiana and Kentucky, Terry faces charges of a felon carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a concealed handcuff key, online records show.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that Terry was wanted in Kentucky on an active warrant for violating his probation on a possession of a controlled substance charge. He also had been sought for four years out of Indiana for failure to appear on a methamphetamine possession charge.

At 6:37 p.m. ET on Oct. 1, deputies from the sheriff’s office and its aviation unit responded to an area in Dover, located approximately 19 miles east of Tampa.

The aviation unit found Terry hiding under a shed overhang, WTVT reported.

🔑 Wanted Felon Found in Dover With Handcuff Key Taped in His Underwear On October 1, 2026, #teamHCSO's Aviation Unit and deputies tracked down Jonathan Terry, 42, a convicted felon wanted in Kentucky and Indiana. Aviation spotted Terry hiding under a shed overhang. As deputies moved in, he tossed a pair of brass knuckles under a nearby vehicle. After his arrest, deputies found a handcuff key taped inside his underwear. "This convicted felon, wanted in two states, underestimated the skill and determination of teamHCSO," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "He now faces new charges here and must answer for his crimes in Indiana and Kentucky." Terry now faces charges of Felon Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Concealed Handcuff Key. Read more: https://t.co/7xgIgCFeig — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) October 2, 2026

Deputies said that as they approached Terry, they saw him reach into his clothing and throw a pair of brass knuckles underneath a nearby vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

After Terry was arrested, deputies said they discovered a handcuff key taped inside the suspect’s underwear.

“This convicted felon, wanted in two states, underestimated the skill and determination of team HCSO,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “He now faces new charges here and must answer for his crimes in Indiana and Kentucky.”

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