France bans unsolicited telemarketing calls

FILE PHOTO: France has enacted tough regulations for telemarketing calls that include significant fines and, in extreme cases, jail time.

Typically, to get telemarketers to stop calling, a person has to opt out of the calls.

But France is taking a different standpoint. Instead of opting out to stop them, people will have to opt in to receive the calls.

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The ban on unsolicited telemarketing calls went into effect starting on Aug. 11, The New York Times reported.

The only time a company can call someone to sell them something is if the customer has already given permission or if the calls are about a pre-existing contract.

The new law is in response to years of consumer complaints, The Associated Press reported.

Consumer advocates Que Choisir Ensemble called it a “historic measure” that “should finally put an end to the daily harassment that the French have endured for far too long,” the Times reported

Businesses, however, are not necessarily on the same page as consumers.

Fédération de la Vente Directe’s Frédéric Billon said that the new law adds a burden to local businesses that would call customers without giving much thought, the Times said.

“Today, that ‘without giving it much thought’ approach no longer exists,” he said. “You’ll have to obtain written consent from your customer, and you’ll also have to keep proof of that consent.”

He also said there could be unfair competition from companies that won’t play by the rules.

A Moroccan newspaper said that the ban could impact 50,000 jobs in the country, which is where many calls to France originate from. The telemarketer industry has brought in more than $1 billion in revenue for Morocco, the AP reported.

French lawmaker Delphine Batho said calls from outside of the country “will be illegal” and that “necessary steps must be taken, including with telecom operators, to ensure that these calls, which are scams, are technically blocked.”

Bloctel blocked more than 38 million calls from 2021 to 2024, a government report said. But only worked if someone registered for the service. Due to the new law, the service has ceased, according to the Bloctel website.

If a person makes an unsolicited call, they face a fine of 75,000 euros or $87,000. Companies can be fined 375,000 euros or about $433,000. If they target people considered vulnerable, they can be fined 500,000 euros or $578,000 and be sentenced to up to five years in prison, the Times reported.

In the U.S., the federal government operates the Do Not Call Registry. People can register their phone numbers, check their registration, and report unwanted calls.

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