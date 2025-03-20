Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan dies

FILE PHOTO: Eddie Jordan walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Jordan died on March 20. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

A former Formula 1 team boss has died.

Eddie Jordan was 76 years old.

Jordan announced in December that he had been diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer, saying that the cancers were found earlier in the year. It spread to his spine and pelvis. He said it was “very aggressive” during his “Formula For Success” podcast.

He had tough words for his listeners, telling them to follow up when they had questions about their own health.

“This is a little message to everybody listening to this, don’t waste or put it off,” Jordan said. “Go and get tested, because in life you have got chances. Go and do it. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be shy. Look after your body, guys.”

His team and family released a statement announcing Jordan’s death, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

“He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months.”

His family added, "EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence. He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow."

Jordan was born on March 30, 1948. He got his start in racing in the junior series before becoming a driver manager and eventually a team owner.

He formed the Jordan Grand Prix in 1991 and won four races before he sold the team in 2005.

Outside of the racing world, Jordan was remembered as a drummer in a band that boasted John Lydon, also known as Jonny Rotten from the Sex Pistols.

He also was on television, frequently breaking big racing news such as Michael Schumacher’s return to the F1 in 2010 and Lewis Hamilton’s joining the same Mercedes team as Schumacher in 2013.

Jordan leaves behind his wife and four children.

