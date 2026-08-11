Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney pleads guilty to fatally stabbing boyfriend

The former OnlyFans model waves to her family as she is led out of a Miami courtroom on Monday.

MIAMI — A former OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in 2022 on Monday pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a South Florida court.

[ Read more trending news ]

Courtney Taylor Clenney, 30, agreed to the plea deal in a Miami courtroom, the Miami Herald reported. She received a six-year prison term and five years of probation, and will receive credit for time served from Aug. 10, 2022, when she was first arrested in Hawaii, according to WPLG.

Clenney originally had been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the April 3, 2022, stabbing of Christian “Toby” Obumseli, 27, at a luxury condominium in Miami, the Herald reported.

[ OnlyFans model, Instagram influencer Courtney Clenney arrested on murder charge ]

She was arrested in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii, according to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department.

Authorities said Clenney, an Instagram influencer whose name on social media to her more than 2 million followers was Courtney Tailor, fatally stabbed Obumseli in the apartment they shared in the luxury One Paraiso condominium building in Miami, WSVN-TV reported.

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney pleaded guilty to her boyfriend’s stabbing death. Clenney pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Christian Obumseli’s death and was sentenced to six years in prison—after initially claiming she stabbed Obumseli in self-defense. pic.twitter.com/O6FqFagHjF — Court TV (@CourtTV) August 10, 2026

Authorities said that Clenney stabbed Obumseli in the chest, the culmination of a tumultuous relationship between the couple, the Herald reported. They began dating in 2020, according to the newspaper.

Police said that Obumseli was unarmed. Clenney claimed she had only thrown the knife from about 10 feet away, the Herald reported. However, investigators stated that Obumseli’s chest wound was simply too deep to have been caused by a blade thrown from the alleged distance.

On Monday in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, a relative read a statement on behalf of Obumseli’s mother, Chio Obumseli, according to the newspaper.

[ OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney extradited to Florida, jailed on 2nd-degree murder charge ]

“Today closes a legal chapter, but it certainly doesn’t close our grief,” said Obumseli’s cousin, Karen Egbuna. “No sentence, no plea, can bring back my son to me.”

“What the family wanted was accountability,” Larry Handfield, the attorney for the Obumseli family, told the Herald on Monday after the sentence was announced. “At least today we received that.”

Obumseli’s family filed a civil suit in 2023 against Clenney, One Paraiso Condominium Association, and the property’s management, owner and security services, according to the Herald. The wrongful-death case was settled in May, according to online civil court records. No financial terms were disclosed, the newspaper reported.

Clenney once had an online following of more than 2 million people, according to Hawaii News Now.

©2026 Cox Media Group