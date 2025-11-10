Flyers experience delays, cancellations for fourth day; nearly 2,000 delays alone

FILE PHOTO: People wait in line at a security checkpoint at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) on November 9, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The FAA has targeted 40 "high-volume" airports, including Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, for flight cuts amid the government shutdown. (Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

More than a thousand flights were already canceled on Monday morning as the Federal Aviation Administration continued its order to cut 4% of air traffic at dozens of airports.

According to FlightAware, there have been nearly 1,600 flights canceled within, into, or out of the U.S., with 1,955 delays.

Here is the breakdown by airline:

Southwest: 271 cancellations, 245 delays

Delta Air Lines: 263 cancellations, 151 delays

American Airlines: 102 cancellations, 100 delays

United: 86 cancellations, 122 delays

JetBlue: 50 cancellations, 150 delays

Spirit: 17 cancellations, 40 delays

Frontier: 13 cancellations, 33 delays

Here is the breakdown of airports that were told to cut service:

Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) 5% canceled, 3% delayed

Boston (BOS): 5% canceled, 7% delayed

Orlando (MCO): 4% canceled, 8% delayed

Charlotte/Douglas (CLT): 2% canceled, 1% delayed

Despite the deal to reopen the government passing the first hurdle, there were air traffic control staffing problems on Monday morning. Dallas Fort Worth International had to issue a ground stop, and won’t have the normal slate of controllers until 2 p.m. ET, CNN reported.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is in a similar situation, with full staffing expected at 3 p.m. ET while it also deals with a snowstorm.

