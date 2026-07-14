FIFA World Cup 2026: Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger will participate in closing ceremony Jennifer Hudson will perform the national anthem before the title match.

The FIFA World Cup final and closing ceremony will be held at the New Jersey stadium on Sunday.

The closing ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup promises to be a star-studded event, with marquee names celebrating the finale of soccer’s biggest tournament.

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According to a news release from FIFA, the sport’s governing body, actor Tom Cruise, Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini, former boy band member Robbie Williams and internet streamer IShowSpeed will perform as part of the World Cup closing ceremony on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson, who is one of only 22 people who have earned EGOT status -- winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony -- will perform the national anthem at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Billboard reported.

Opening the Final with a star-studded list of performers 🤩#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2026

“Grateful to be part of this unforgettable celebration,” Scherzinger said in her Instagram Stories after the news was announced, according to Billboard. “A true honor! See you soon #FIFAWorldCup.”

Pausini -- who collaborated with Williams for “Desire,” FIFA’s 2025 anthem -- also shared her excitement on social media.

“I’m proud that an Italian voice will be part of this global celebration alongside Robbie and Nicole,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to share this special moment with football fans around the world and with you all.”

FIFA did not say what any of the singers would be performing, but stated that Cruise will make a “special appearance,” Deadline reported.

“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” Heimo Schirgi, World Cup 2026’s CEO, said in a statement.

The World Cup final will be played at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and will feature the winners between the semifinal matches -- Argentina vs. England and France vs. Spain.

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