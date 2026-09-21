FAA equipment outage forces delays at major Northeastern airports

FILE PHOTO: Flights are being impacted after an outage of FAA equipment. Among the airports impacted is JFK Airport in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

An issue with Federal Aviation Administration equipment has resulted in delays at several major airports in the Northeast.

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The issues impacted airports in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Fox Business reported.

“The FAA is pausing flights into Philadelphia International, Teterboro and Newark Liberty International airports due to issues with some frequencies at Philadelphia TRACON,” the FAA said on Monday.

Other airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Westchester County Airport, also experienced groundstops.

Some flights were diverted to other airports, WPVI reported.

Others sat on runways, waiting to take off, NBC News reported.

FAA Administrator Brian Bedford said Philadelphia’s TRACON, or Terminal Radar Approach Control, primary circuit failed. When they switched to a backup system, officials discovered a break in the fiber optic cable at a New Jersey construction site, WPVI reported.

Once the new circuit is installed, TRACON will come back online, but the fiber optic cable will take about 13 hours to repair, Fox Business reported.

The TRACON system guides planes during departure, arrival and taxi, WPIX reported.

Officials at Boston Logan International Airport, which was also impacted, suggested that passengers check with their airlines to find out their flight status, Boston25News reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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