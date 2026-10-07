Eva Saint Marie, who won Oscar for ‘On the Waterfront,’ dies at 102

The Oscar-winning actress in "On the Waterfront," who also starred in "North by Northwest," died on Oct. 6. She was 102.

Actress Eva Marie Saint, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in “On the Waterfront” and also had memorable roles in movies such as “North by Northwest,” died on Tuesday. She was 102.

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She died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The graceful actress was adept at playing love interests alongside some of Hollywood’s leading men. She earned an Oscar for her role as Edie Doyle in 1954’s “On the Waterfront.” At the time of her death, Saint was the oldest living Oscar winner, according to Variety.

Saint was nine months pregnant with her first child when she picked up her Oscar, The New York Times reported. She told the audience at the RKO Pantages Theater in Hollywood that “I’m so excited I may have the baby right here.” Her son was born two days later, according to the newspaper.

Breaking News: Eva Marie Saint, who won an Oscar for “On the Waterfront” and starred in “North by Northwest,” has died. She was 102. https://t.co/j6uBpEkKhp — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 6, 2026

Cary Grant dangled Saint from Mount Rushmore in the 1959 Alfred Hitchcock thriller, “North by Northwest,” and she played opposite Paul Newman in “Exodus” (1960), Yves Montand in “Grand Prix” (1966) and Gregory Peck in “The Stalking Moon” (1968), according to the newspaper.

Hitchcock gave little direction to her, Saint said in a 2000 interview on National Public Radio, Variety reported.

“(He said, ‘Lower your voice, don’t use your hands ... and look directly into Cary Grant’s eyes all the time,’ which was not difficult,” she said.

Now a hot commodity, Saint decided to raise a family, making only one movie a year while her two children were growing up, The New York Times reported. She said she rejected a three-picture deal her agent promised would make her “a superstar,” but Saint declined, saying that she wanted “to be a working actress with a home life that worked.”

“I was having children, I was turning things down and my agent said, ‘Eva Marie, you’ll never be a superstar’ and I said, ‘I don’t want to be a superstar,’” she often said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Eva Marie Saint, who starred in memorable classic films such as “North by Northwest” and “On the Waterfront,” has died at 102. https://t.co/EQJP9J9nV7 https://t.co/82RRMv7t4M — Variety (@Variety) October 6, 2026

Saint played a scorned wife in the 1965 film “The Sandpiper” and appeared the following year in the comedy, “The Russians are Coming, the Russians are Coming,” Variety reported.

When the movie roles became scarce, Saint switched to television beginning in the 1970s, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“As I got older, there weren’t that many roles,” she said during a 1990 interview with the newspaper. “I segued into TV and am perfectly happy.”

She had a recurring role as Cybill Shepherd’s mother on the 1980s television series “Moonlighting” and received an Emmy Award for her role in the 1990 miniseries, “People Like Us.”

Saint returned to the big screen again during the 2000s, appearing in “I Dreamed of Africa” (2000), “Because of Winn-Dixie” and “Don’t Come Knocking” (2005), Variety reported. In 2006’s “Superman Returns,” she played Martha Kent, the adoptive mother of the Man of Steel.

Her final movie credit came in the 2014 film, “Winter’s Tale,” according to the entertainment news website.

Asked during a 2011 interview with Vanity Fair if she ever watched her own films, Saint said, “Sometimes I do. And I think, ‘Well, gee. You did that? Good job!’”

We say goodbye to our dear friend, Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint. One of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, we are grateful for her contributions to cinema and the time she spent with us over the years. Our thoughts are with her loved ones. https://t.co/eZVtXo5IwB — TCM (@tcm) October 6, 2026

Saint was born on July 4, 1924, in Newark, New Jersey, and grew up in Albany, New York, according to the Los Angeles Times.

She attended Bowling Green University in Ohio, where she switched from training to become a teacher to majoring in drama, the newspaper reported.

She graduated in 1946 with a bachelor’s degree in speech, and the university named a theater after her in 2012, The New York Times reported.

Her early roles included playing a cheerleader in a Keds sneaker commercial, according to the newspaper.

By 1948, she was taking classes at the Actors Studio in New York and met Jeffrey Hayden, who went on to have a lengthy career as a television director, the Los Angeles Times reported. They married in 1951.

“Family always came first,” Saint told Moving Pictures Magazine in 2006. When she was working out the deal to appear in “Exodus,” she told director Otto Preminger that she would not leave her two young children behind.

“I said to Otto, ‘I’ll have to bring my folks from Pennsylvania, and Jeff is coming and his mother,’ and Otto said, ‘Well, it looks like you’ll have your own Exodus going.’”

0 of 23 Eva Saint Marie: The actress and Marlon Brando won Oscars for their roles in the 1954 film, "On the Waterfront." (Donaldson Collection/Getty Images) Eva Marie Saint: The actress seated on a sun lounger in a garden, circa 1950. (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Eva Marie Saint: Eva Marie Saint clutches her Oscar after being named Best Supporting Actress in 1955 for her role in "On the Waterfront." (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Eva Marie Saint: The actress in a publicity photo around 1957. (Pictorial Parade/Getty Images) Eva Marie Saint: The actress left, with Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor from the 1957 film "Raintree County." (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Eva Marie Saint: Actors Don Murray as Johnny Pope and Eva Marie Saint as Celia Pope in the 1957 film "A Hatful of Rain." (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Eva Saint Marie: Cary Grant holding Eva Marie Saint in a scene from the film "North by Northwest" in 1959. (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Eva Saint Marie: The stars and director of the film "North by Northwest," in 1959. From left, Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, director Alfred Hitchcock and James Mason. (MGM Studios/Getty Images) Eva Marie Saint: The actress at home with her dog in 1963. (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Eva Marie Saint: The actress in the United Kingdom during the summer of 1966. (Evening Standard/Getty Images) Eva Marie Saint: Eva Marie Saint stands with Australian actor and costume designer John Truscott during the 40th Academy Awards ceremony in 1968. (Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images) Eva Saint Marie: The actress rehearses with Fred Gwynne for a 1973 performance of 'The Lincoln Mask' at the Plymouth Theater on Broadway. (Jack Mitchell/Getty Images) Eva Marie Saint: The actress appeared in the 1981 television movie, "The Best Little Girl in the World." (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC) Eva Saint Marie: The actress appeared on a "Love Boat" episode in 1983. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Eva Saint Marie: The actress attended the DVD release of the 50th anniversary of "North by Northwest" in 2009. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Eva Marie Saint: Singer-actress Cher, actress Eva Marie Saint and actress Faye Dunaway attend "A Tribute to Norman Jewison" presented by CFC and Film Independent at LACMA on April 17, 2009. (George Pimentel/WireImage) Eva Saint Marie: Linda Hope, Eva Marie Saint, Phyllis Diller, Johnny Grant, Kelsey Grammer and AC Lyles, celebrate the 100th birthday of Bob Hope in 2003. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) The Actor's Studio Present "Touch the Names" Reading Directed by Jeffrey Hayden Eva Marie Saint during The Actor's Studio Present "Touch the Names" reading directed by her husband, Jeffrey Hayden. (Barry King/WireImage) Art Directors Guild 20th Annual Excellence In Production Awards - Arrivals Eva Marie Saint arrives at the Art Directors Guild 20th Annual Excellence In Production Awards in January 2016. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic) Evca Saint Marie: The actress appeared at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony in 2018. (Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Con)

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