Emmy awards: Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ breaks records, ‘The Pitt’ wins best drama

“The Studio” is going down in history as a record breaker. The Seth Rogen Apple TV+ show won 13 Emmy awards, the most for a season.

Along with the best comedy series Emmy, “The Studio,” Rogen also won for best actor, The Associated Press reported.

HBO Max’s “The Pitt” won for best drama, beating out the expected winner “Severance” with Noah Wyle winning the best actor in a drama series. Wyle had been nominated five times during his stint on “ER” but never walked away with the award, according to the AP.

As for the pledge made by host Nate Bargatze, his plan to keep speeches short by donating money to the Boys & Girls Club failed.

Several long speeches meant that the donation, which started the night at $100,000 and lost money for each second speakers went over, was -$60,000 by the time they quit counting, E! News reported.

Speeches were supposed to go 45 seconds or less, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

CBS said it would donate $100,000, with Bartgatze donating $250,000, for a total of $350,000.

Here is the list of winners:

Drama series nominees

“Andor”

“Paradise”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The Diplomat”

“The Pitt” WINNER

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

Drama actor nominees

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” WINNER

Drama actress nominees

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Britt Lower, “Severance” WINNER

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” WINNER

John Turturro, “Severance”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” WINNER

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Comedy series nominees

“Hacks”

“The Bear”

“The Studio” WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Shrinking”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy actor nominees

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” WINNER

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen-White, “The Bear”

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Comedy actress nominees

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” WINNER

Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere” WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Best limited series nominees

“Adolescence” WINNER

“The Penguin”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“Black Mirror”

Best television movie

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“The Gorge”

“Mountainhead”

“Nonnas”

“Rebel Ridge” WINNER

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cate Blanchette, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” WINNER

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” WINNER

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” WINNER

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Talk series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” WINNER

Scripted variety series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” WINNER

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety special (live)

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar”

“Beyoncé Bowl”

“The Oscars”

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” WINNER

“SNL50: The Homecoming Concert”

Variety special (pre-recorded)

“Adam Sandler: Love You”

“Ali Wong: Single Lady”

“Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years”

“Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor” WINNER

“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem”

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze”

Reality competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors” WINNER

Game Show

“Celebrity Family Feud”

“Jeopardy!” WINNER

“The Price Is Right”

“Wheel Of Fortune”

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”

