Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ ties Mariah Carey holiday hit with 22nd week at No. 1

The singer tied an all-time Billboard record as "Choosin' Texas" topped the Hot 100 for the 22nd week. She can break a tie with Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" next week.

Music listeners are still choosin’ Ella Langley as their favorite music artist.

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The 27-year-old Alabama native topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 22nd week -- and 11th in a row -- with her hit, “Choosin’ Texas,” Billboard reported.

That ties Langley with Mariah Carey’s 1994 smash, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” a holiday favorite that could grab back the overall lead as Yuletide approaches.

The newest Hot 100 rankings are for the week ending Sept. 12.

But that is two months away. Langley could put some distance between herself and Carey.

“Choosin’ Texas” was released in October 2025, according to Rolling Stone.

Ella Langley Has a 2-Word, 2-Emoji Reaction to Tying Mariah Carey’s Hot 100 Recordhttps://t.co/Q080WzrccH — billboard (@billboard) September 14, 2026

Langley reacted with a post to her Instagram Story on Monday, writing “22 weeks” over an emoji of a smiley-face holding back tears and a mind-blown emoji, according to Billboard.

Two weeks ago, “Choosin’ Texas” broke the record for the most weeks at the Hot 100 No. 1 spot for a non-holiday song, Billboard reported.

When Langley reached 20 weeks at No. 1, she rewrote the record for the most cumulative weeks atop the Hot 100 among non-holiday songs.

She broke the mark set in 2019 by Lil Nas X, whose “Old Town Road” pop hip-hop hybrid featuring Billy Ray Cyrus spent 19 weeks at No. 1; that was matched in 2024 by Shaboozey with the country crossover hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

The Billboard Hot 100 first debuted in August 1958.

After “Choosin’ Texas” first reached No. 1 in on Feb. 14, it was dethroned for two weeks, Deadline reported. Although the song has bounced in and out of the top spot three times since then, it regained the No. 1 spot again on July 4 and has had a stranglehold atop the charts. It has spent the last 11 weeks at the top of the pops.

The next-highest run for a non-holiday song at No. 1 is 16 weeks, according to the music database website.

They are “One Sweet Day,” sung by Carey & Boyz II Men, which led the charts in 1995-96; “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, in 2017; and “Last Night,” by country music star Morgan Wallen in 2023.

Langley’s second album, “Dandelion,” also just returned to the top of the Billboard albums charts, Rolling Stone reported.

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