Ed Sheeran: Supporting acts withdraw from tour after Macklemore dropped from lineup

Ed Sheeran's opening acts have withdrawn from the rest of his U.S. tour after rapper Macklemore, right, was banned by venue owners.

The remaining supporting acts for Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour announced on Tuesday that they will withdraw to show solidarity with Macklemore, who was banned from the concert lineup for pro-Palestine comments the rapper made during a concert earlier this month.

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The announcement comes after Sheeran, a four-time Grammy Award winner, said in a statement on Instagram that the decision to bar Macklemore rested with the tour’s promoters, Messina Touring Group, after pressure from the venues headed by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Sheeran added that he did not want to use his “professional platform for politics.”

The three remaining opening acts -- producer Finneas, Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe and Danish pop singer Lukas Graham -- wrote on social media on Tuesday that they stood with Macklemore and would not participate in the rest of the tour, which resumes Friday in Philadelphia, The Washington Post reported. Beoga, a traditional Irish group that was acting as Sheeran’s backup band for several songs, also decided to exit the tour, according to the newspaper.

Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, was slated to appear at eight of the remaining 10 shows on the U.S. leg of Sheeran’s tour, Rolling Stone reported.

Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in addition to the Patriots, cited Macklemore’s “Free Palestine” comments on Sept. 4 during the tour’s stop at MetLife Stadium in metropolitan New York as the reason for the ban, The Athletic reported.

The venues that supported Kraft included Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

[ Macklemore removed from Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour after pro-Palestine comments ]

Finneas, a producer and musical collaborator with his sister, Billie Eilish, said he will also not tour with Sheeran in the South American portion of the tour that begins in November, Rolling Stone reported.

“Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed,” Finneas wrote on Instagram. “I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.”

On Instagram, Graham called his decision difficult, but “it’s one I need to stand by.”

“It’s hard to watch families in other parts of the world burying the people they love. We should be able to speak about war, about civilians being killed, about children who deserve to grow up. Wherever they live. Whatever flag flies over them,” Graham wrote. “I love Ed, and I’m grateful for everything we’ve shared. That hasn’t changed. But I can’t put these words out into the world and carry on with this tour as things stand.”

Rowe thanked Sheeran on Instagram for his friendship and the opportunities the singer had given him, adding that he did not “take the decision lightly.”

“I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage,” Rowe wrote.

Beoga’s members said in a statement that the band members “believe in dialogue” to address the situation in the Middle East.

“As musicians, playing to those crowds every night is the stuff of dreams but to play in venues that silence anyone advocating for a Free Palestine is simply not an option for us,” the band wrote.

Macklemore, a Seattle rapper best known for 2012’s “Thrift Shop,” has publicly advocated for Palestinian rights since war broke out on the Gaza Strip and in southern Israel after an attack by Hamas fighters on Oct. 7, 2023, CNN reported.

The four-time Grammy Award winner made his “Free Palestine” comments at the New Jersey venue before he performed his song “Hind’s Hall,” Variety reported. The protest song was about Israeli soldiers’ 2024 killing of Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old girl in the Gaza Strip, according to The Athletic.

The rapper also played footage of Israeli soldiers contrasted against fleeing Palestinian civilians and rubble, saying, “To my Jewish brothers and sisters: Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide, in no way is a criticism of you.”

Kraft has been a prominent, longtime supporter of Israel among sports figures, The Athletic reported. He formed the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019 and has promoted the Stand Up to Jewish Hate advocacy campaign since the Anti-Defamation League launched it in 2022.

“This decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf,” Kraft wrote in a statement. “Their pain and loss are real. But that advocacy should not come at the expense of the Jewish community or obscure the responsibility of Hamas.

“I agree with Macklemore. Too many lives have been lost and there has been too much suffering, but only sharing selective information and ignoring the actions of Hamas is not honest and only advances more divisiveness and hate.”

In an Instagram post, Sheeran said “he was not complicit” with the ban.

“I respect Macklemore’s strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes,” Sheeran wrote on Tuesday. “However, there is room for multiple approaches to the same end: peace.”

0 of 14 Photos: Macklemore through the years Here are some memorable photos of Macklemore through the years. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Macklemore through the years 2011: Seattle recording artist Macklemore performs a tribute to Mariners broadcaster Dave Niehaus, who passed away the previous November, prior to the Mariners' home opener against the Cleveland Indians at Safeco Field on April 8, 2011, in Seattle. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Photos: Macklemore through the years 2013: Macklemore backstage at BET's "106 & Park" at BET Studios on May 20, 2013, in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for BET) Photos: Macklemore through the years 2014: Rappers Ryan Lewis (left) and Macklemore accept the Best New Artist award onstage during the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Photos: Macklemore through the years 2015: Recording artist Macklemore performs on the Pepsi Stage, during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, at the Orpheum Theatre on August 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for MTV) Photos: Macklemore through the years 2016: Macklemore speaks at the 2016 Logo's Trailblazer Honors at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on June 23, 2016, in New York City. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Logo) Photos: Macklemore through the years 2017: Macklemore (left) and Skylar Grey attend the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photos: Macklemore through the years 2018: Macklemore performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on May 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for dcp) Photos: Macklemore through the years 2019: Macklemore attends the MusiCares Concert for Recovery presented by Amazon Music, Honoring Macklemore at the Novo by Microsoft on May 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Photos: Macklemore through the years 2020: Musician Macklemore plays a shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 8, 2020, in Pebble Beach, California. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images) Photos: Macklemore through the years 2021: Recording Artist Macklemore entertains the crowd before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans at Lumen Field on September 19, 2021, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Photos: Macklemore through the years 2022: Mackelmore performs on stage during the 2022 NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Woldenberg Park on April 3, 2022, in New Orleans. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

0 of 35 Ed Sheeran PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Ed Sheeran performs in concert on the opening night of his Australian tour at Optus Stadium on March 2, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage) (Matt Jelonek/WireImage) Ed Sheeran BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Ed Sheeran attends the 'Songwriter' premiere at the Friedrichstadtpalast during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at on February 23, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images) (Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images) Ed Sheeran SOUTHWOLD, ENGLAND - JULY 17: Ed Sheeran performs on day 2 of Latitude Festival at Henham Park Estate on July 17, 2015 in Southwold, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) Ed Sheeran SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 29: Ed Sheeran perfoms live at Espaco das Americas on April 29, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Daniel Vorley/Getty Images) (Daniel Vorley/Getty Images) Ed Sheeran LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Musicians Ed Sheeran (L) and Elton John pose backstage during the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage) (Kevin Winter/WireImage) Ed Sheeran SWANSEA, WALES - MAY 26: Ed Sheeran performs during day 1 of BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend 2018 held at Singleton Park on May 26, 2018 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) (Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) Ed Sheeran LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Ed Sheeran during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn McCormack - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) (Eamonn McCormack/UEFA via Getty Images) Ed Sheeran NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: (L-R) Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV) (Jeff Kravitz) Ed Sheeran NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally converted to black and white.) Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin pose onstage during 2015 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030 in Central Park on September 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen) (Kevin Mazur) Ed Sheeran BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 23: Ed Sheeran leaves the 'Songwriter' premiere during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Friedrichstadtpalast on February 23, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images) (Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images) Ed Sheeran NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran attend backstage at Z100's Jingle Ball 2012, presented by Aeropostale, at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012) (Kevin Mazur) Ed Sheeran BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 07: Ed Sheeran performs on stage at Sziget Festival on (Photo by Didier Messens/Redferns) (Didier Messens/Redferns) Ed Sheeran NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Ed Sheeran (R) and guest attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage) (Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage) Ed Sheeran LOS ANGELES - JUNE 3: The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Thursday, June 24, 2021 with guest Ed Sheeran. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Ed Sheeran NEW YORK, NY - JULY 06: Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center on July 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) (James Devaney/GC Images) Ed Sheeran LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Recording artist Ed Sheeran (L) and actor Jamie Foxx attend Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage) (Michael Kovac/WireImage) Ed Sheeran NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Ed Sheeran attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Ed Sheeran LOS ANGELES - JUNE 3: The Late Late Show with James Corden with guest Ed Sheeran. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Ed Sheeran MALIBU, CA - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Actress Courteney Cox, recording artist Ed Sheeran and producer Randy Jackson attend Rock4EB! 2015 with Ed Sheeran and David Spade on November 15, 2015 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for EB Kids) (Todd Williamson) Ed Sheeran SZIGET FESTIVAL, BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - 2019/08/07: Edward Christopher Sheeran, English singer, songwriter, guitarist, record producer, and actor, performs during the first day of Sziget Festival in Budapest. His concert is the biggest sold out in the whole history of this festival. (Photo by Luigi Rizzo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Pacific Press/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge) Ed Sheeran LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: Example (L) and Ed Sheeran attend The Q Awards 2017, in association with Absolute Radio, at The Roundhouse on October 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) (David M. Benett) Ed Sheeran British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran poses with his British album of the year award for 'X' and his British male solo artist award at the BRIT Awards 2015 in London on February 25, 2015. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE, TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION, NO USE IN PUBLICATION DEVOTED TO SINGLE PERFORMER (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images) (LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images) Ed Sheeran GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the MTV EMA's 2014 at The Hydro on November 9, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2014/Getty Images for MTV) (Dave Hogan/MTV 2014/Getty Images for MTV) Ed Sheeran NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: (EXCLUSIVE) Ed Sheeran visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on January 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Ed Sheeran LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Max Martin, Miriam-Teak Lee and Ed Sheeran attend the press night performance of "& Juliet" at Shaftesbury Theatre on November 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) Ed Sheeran LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Ed Sheeran UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 11: Musicians Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles of One Direction attend the 2013 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on August 11, 2013 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage) (Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage) Ed Sheeran LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Recording artists Taylor Swift (L) and Ed Sheeran attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty Images for dcp) (Larry Busacca/BMA2015) Ed Sheeran LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: (L-R) Cherry Seaborn, Wife of Ed Sheeran, David Beckham and Ed Sheeran are seen in the stands with a guest at half time during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) (Shaun Botterill/UEFA via Getty Images) Ed Sheeran LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Recording artists Ed Sheeran (L) and Beyonce perform onstage during Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on February 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage) (Kevin Winter/WireImage)

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