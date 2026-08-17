Dolly Parton misses Dollywood coaster’s preview due to ongoing health issues

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Parton missed the opening of a new coaster at Dollywood and appeared on video instead. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton had to tell fans that, once again, she was sorry for missing an event because of her health.

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Parton appeared in a video telling the crowd who attended the NightFlight Expedition media and VIP preview that she could not be at the event.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that as colorful butterfly wings flew behind her, Parton said: “My little butterfly wings are getting tired. Now, I’ve told you before, all my fans, that I’ve had a few little health issues, and sometimes I get a little dizzy and I get dehydrated.

“Now, I’m dehydrated. And so my personal doctor has kind of clipped my wings saying, ‘You ain’t traveling this week.’”

But she assured fans that “all is going well on the medical end of things.” Parton also shared that she is working on other projects, such as the SongTeller Hotel, her Life of Many Colors Museum, and a Broadway show about her life, according to WKRN.

Since last year, Parton has limited her work and travel because of chronic health issues, but she has appeared at a handful of events, including opening the Tennessean Travel Stop to rival Buc-ee’s and welcoming guests to Dollywood in March for the 41st season, the News Sentinel reported.

But at the same time, she has had to cancel her Las Vegas residency, saying at one point that her immune and digestive systems have been “out of whack” and that she has long suffered from kidney stones.

NightFlight Expedition is an indoor rollercoaster-and-white-water hybrid ride at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park that takes people on a journey to a “secret lake.” It will open to the general public on Aug. 19, WKRN reported.

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