Dog rescued from Tennessee cliff after being stranded for 17 hours

Members of the City of Dickson Fire Department helped rescue Carl, a 30-pound Lagotto Romagnolo, from the ledge of a Tennessee cliff.

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 5-year-old dog is recovering after a harrowing 17 hours stranded on a narrow ledge in north-central Tennessee last week, authorities said.

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Carl, a 30-pound Lagotto Romagnolo, was visiting a friend’s farm in Dickson County with his owner, Scott Grissom, on Thursday, WKRN reported.

Grissom said the dog had spent the evening swimming in a creek on the property and running with other dogs before the group headed toward a lookout point, according to the television station.

When Grissom prepared to leave, he was unable to find Carl.

“We stood there for 10 minutes calling and calling, calling for him,” Grissom told WKRN. “We heard him chatter down the side of the thing and we realized he had fallen off the cliff.”

Carl was located on a ledge halfway down the 200-foot cliff, according to the television station.

The rescue area included a sheer wall measuring approximately 70 feet, and another steep section.

Emergency personnel used a high-angle rope rescue system to bring Carl to safety, WSMV reported.

“These mechanical advantage systems provide the safest means to lower, and raise, rescuers and victims … even our four-legged ones,” the City of Dickson Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “These are the exact situations our members train for.”

Grissom, who has had Carl for five years, said being unable to find the dog for several hours and then watching crew members working to save him after he was located was difficult.

“I was heartbroken. I was scared to death,” Grissom told WKRN. “He’s been my partner.

“He’s my best friend.”

City of Dickson Fire Marshal Mike Osman said rescuers used drone footage to pinpoint Carl’s location and plan their route, according to the television station. The animal was eager to leave his perch.

“He was able to jump right into the arms of our guys,” Osman told WKRN. “It took very little coaxing to get in there.”

Rescuers secured Carl inside a duffel bag and lifted him back up the bluff. Nine people helped in the rescue, including Grissom and the property owner, according to the television station.

“The owner, and rightfully so, he was in tears — just tears of joy and extremely grateful,” Osman told WKRN. “It was a happy reunion.”

And a job well done.

“We don’t just rescue cats from trees,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“I didn’t know what I’d do without him,” Grissom told WKRN. “I thank the Lord I didn’t have to face that.”

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