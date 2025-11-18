Diane Ladd’s cause of death revealed

The three-time Academy Award nominee played the feisty waitress Flo in "Alice Doesn't Work Here Anymore."
Diane Ladd: The three-time Academy Award nominee and mother of actress Laura Dern died on Nov. 3. She was 89. (CBS via Getty Images )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Three-time Oscar nominee Diane Ladd died of “acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure,” according to her death certificate.

Read more trending news

Ladd, 89, died on Nov. 3. She was a three-time Academy Award nominee for her roles in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” “Wild at Heart” and “Rambling Rose." She was also the mother of actress Laura Dern.

Ladd’s cause of death was first reported by People, which obtained her death certificate.

Diane Ladd, 3-time Oscar nominee, mother of Laura Dern, dead at 89

Contributing factors to Ladd’s death were interstitial lung disease and esophageal dysmotility was listed as another significant contributing condition, the magazine reported. Ladd was cremated on Nov. 10, according to her death certificate.

Ladd, who was born Rose Diane Lanier on Nov. 29, 1935, in Meridian, Mississippi, was married to Bruce Dern for nine years beginning in 1960. She was also a second cousin of playwright Tennessee Williams.

Ladd earned her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role in the 1974 film, “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” Ladd played Flo, the brash waitress with a piled-up hairdo, to Ellen Burstyn’s main character, Alice Hyatt.

Ladd was nominated for her second Academy Award for her role as Laura Dern’s villainous mother in the 1990 film, “Wild at Heart.”

Mother and daughter both received Oscar nominations for 1991’s Rambling Rose. Ladd played the well-educated, eccentric matriarch of a Southern family, while Dern played the promiscuous Rose, who was hired as a servant.

Ladd also played a small but crucial role in the 1974 film “Chinatown,” portraying a prostitute named Ida Sessions.

0 of 19

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!