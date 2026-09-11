Cyclospora outbreak declared over

FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of Cyclospora linked to lettuce is over.

The Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that the multi-state Cyclospora outbreak is over.

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Despite declaring the outbreak over, the FDA said it is still investigating the infections and the Taylor Farms de Mexico lettuce presumed to have sickened thousands.

Additional cases have been added to the total count, including people who said they ate at Taco Bell before falling ill or who had eaten lettuce from other locations.

The total confirmed case count is 12,883 illnesses in 21 states:

Arkansas

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Federal data showed the outbreak caused 570 hospitalizations and two deaths

The FDA said that all recalled iceberg lettuce is off the market.

It was distributed, either confirmed or presumed by the FDA, in the following 37 states, along with Washington, D.C.

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

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