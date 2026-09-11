Cyclospora outbreak declared over

The Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that the multi-state Cyclospora outbreak is over.
Despite declaring the outbreak over, the FDA said it is still investigating the infections and the Taylor Farms de Mexico lettuce presumed to have sickened thousands.
Additional cases have been added to the total count, including people who said they ate at Taco Bell before falling ill or who had eaten lettuce from other locations.
The total confirmed case count is 12,883 illnesses in 21 states:
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
- West Virginia
Federal data showed the outbreak caused 570 hospitalizations and two deaths
The FDA said that all recalled iceberg lettuce is off the market.
It was distributed, either confirmed or presumed by the FDA, in the following 37 states, along with Washington, D.C.
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Vermont
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
©2026 Cox Media Group