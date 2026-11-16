Customers report Chase, US Bank, others are down

FILE PHOTO: Chase and other banks are reporting issues with their services.

Several banking institutions were reportedly down on Monday afternoon. It is not clear why.

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The website DownDetector listed financial companies such as Chase, US Bank, Bank of America, Zelle, Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan and Truist as experiencing issues.

Some users cannot view their transactions or make transfers or payments, according to users’ posts.

The Associated Press noted that the outage reports came after a major outage by Microsoft and impacted Outlook, Teams, and Copilot.

Some Chase customers said they received a message that said, “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”

Chase responded to a request for information from WDBO with a statement that read, “Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

No other details were provided.

However, the AP reported that Chase Bank’s issue was not a cyber issue, according to a separate statement.

Zelle said its systems are running fine, but delays were caused by individual banks and credit unions, not Zelle, Fox News reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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