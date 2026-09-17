Costco partners with DoorDash for delivery

FILE PHOTO: Costco members will now be able to get DoorDash to deliver their purchases.

DoorDash will now be delivering Costco items directly to consumers.

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The two companies have partnered so DoorDash drivers will pick up and deliver items such as groceries, household products, and electronics from Costco, The Associated Press reported.

The companies said in a news release they already had a parnership established in Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Iceland, and Puerto Rico.

The service will be available only to Costco members who link their membership to their DoorDash account. More than 4,000 products will be available for DoorDash delivery.

Costco has 81 million members worldwide, but most are in the U.S.

There are 639 stores in 47 states.

This isn’t Costco’s first delivery partnership. Instacart already delivers for the warehouse chain. There was also an Uber Eats agreement in 17 states. Uber Eats is also going nationwide with Costco, the AP reported.

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