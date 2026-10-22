Cornell Green, 5-time Pro Bowl DB with Dallas Cowboys, dies at 86

The Dallas Cowboys' defensive back, shown tackling Colts running back Norm Bulaich during Super Bowl V, died at the age of 86, the team announced on Oct. 21.

Cornell Green, a five-time Pro Bowl selection at defensive back for the Dallas Cowboys during his 13-year NFL career, died at the age of 86, the team announced on Wednesday.

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The Cowboys did not provide a cause of death, ESPN reported.

Green was a cornerback and safety for Dallas’ “Doomsday Defense” from 1962 to 1974, appearing in Super Bowls V and VI. He never missed a game during his career, appearing in 182 regular-season contests and starting 170 of them. He also played in 15 postseason games.

Green intercepted 34 passes and returned two picks for touchdowns during the regular season. He intercepted one pass during the playoffs, returning it 60 yards for a touchdown during a 52-14 victory against the Cleveland Browns in 1967.

https://t.co/efU2l57gxv — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 21, 2026

His interception total at Dallas is tied for fifth in team history, ESPN reported.

Green did not play football while attending Utah State, focusing instead on basketball. According to the Cowboys, he was an all-state selection in basketball at El Cerrito High School and Contra Costa College.

He would earn All-America honors at Utah State in 1961 and ‘62, the Cowboys said. Green’s 1,067 career rebounds at Utah State is still the Aggies’ career record, and he is the school’s sixth-leading scorer with 1,890 points.

Utah State HOF’er Cornell Green passed away today 🕊️ He was a 2 time All American (Basketball), 1962 NBA Draft Pick, Super bowl champion, 2 time first team All Pro (NFL), and a 5 time Pro Bowler. Rest in Peace goat https://t.co/MImNYSB6uo — Current Aggie (@CurrentAggie) October 22, 2026

Green was selected by the Chicago Zephyrs in the 1962 NBA draft but chose football after being invited to the Cowboys’ training camp, ESPN reported.

He made the team despite playing only one season of football when he was a high school junior.

“Cornell was a true trailblazer, having never played football in college, yet becoming a multi-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro and NFL Super Bowl champion,” the Cowboys said in a social media post. “Cornell remarkably never missed a game in 13 seasons, becoming one of the best and most dependable teammates to ever wear the star.”

#RIP Cornell Green. Cornell picks off Wood and takes it 41 yards to the house. #DallasCowboys https://t.co/HCspne8bAR — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) October 21, 2026

Green was a member of the Cowboys’ first Super Bowl championship team during the 1971 season and was named to the team’s 25th anniversary team, ESPN reported.

Green later spent 28 seasons as a scout for the Denver Broncos.

We're saddened by the passing of former scout and NFL DB Cornell Green, who spent 28 years as a Broncos scout as part of his 46-year NFL career. 📰 » https://t.co/bIKeN5nN0Z https://t.co/Z5qIqQIqkc — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 22, 2026

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